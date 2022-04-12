Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.91

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 13697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,408,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

