Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

