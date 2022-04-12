Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Church & Dwight traded as high as $104.91 and last traded at $104.73, with a volume of 19039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.98.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.