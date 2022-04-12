Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN stock opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.30. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.