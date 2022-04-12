CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.69

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

CIXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

