CIBC Downgrades Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.59. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

