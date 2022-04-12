Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) to report sales of $420.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $51,543,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 288,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $75.62. 277,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,548. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.