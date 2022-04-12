Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) to report sales of $420.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $51,543,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 288,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $75.62. 277,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,548. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.