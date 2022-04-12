Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.85. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 25,251,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,193,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

