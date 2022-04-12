Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

CTRN opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.08. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 120.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

