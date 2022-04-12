Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

