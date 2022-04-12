Citizens Bancshares Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Bancshares (CZBS)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.