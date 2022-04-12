City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $78.75

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and traded as low as $73.75. City shares last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 67,069 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in City by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

