Clarius Group LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,750,000 after acquiring an additional 262,067 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.93.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

