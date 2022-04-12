Clarius Group LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

