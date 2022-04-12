Clarius Group LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

