Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.