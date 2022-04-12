Clarius Group LLC Buys 109 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.53 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

