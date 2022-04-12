Clarius Group LLC Buys 156 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.31. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.08.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.