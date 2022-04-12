Clarius Group LLC Buys 289 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

NYSE:BBY opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

