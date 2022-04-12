Clarius Group LLC Buys 84 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $320.67 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $329.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

