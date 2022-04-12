Clarius Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.