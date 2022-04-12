Clarius Group LLC Buys New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

