Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 462 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

