Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.