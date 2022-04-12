Clarius Group LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.