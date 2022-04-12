Clarius Group LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

