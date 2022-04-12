Clarius Group LLC Has $437,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.