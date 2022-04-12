Clarius Group LLC Has $466,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total value of $549,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $281.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average of $217.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

