Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

