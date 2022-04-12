Clarius Group LLC Invests $241,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 379,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

