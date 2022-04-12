Clarius Group LLC Purchases 687 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

