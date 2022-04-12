Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,467 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

