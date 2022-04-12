Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $270.01 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.17. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

