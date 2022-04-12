Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

