Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

