Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.