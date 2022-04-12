Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Up 58,700.0% in March

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 58,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CETY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,505. Clean Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About Clean Energy Technologies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Technologies (CETY)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.