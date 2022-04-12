Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $122.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.22.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $137,449,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $52,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 221,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,568. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.