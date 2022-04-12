Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 406 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
