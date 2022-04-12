Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 406 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.