Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Critical Analysis

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clinigen Group and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clinigen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Voestalpine 2 3 3 0 2.13

Voestalpine has a consensus target price of $26.85, suggesting a potential upside of 415.42%. Given Voestalpine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Clinigen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Clinigen Group and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 6.18% 14.73% 5.77%

Risk and Volatility

Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clinigen Group and Voestalpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clinigen Group $704.71 million N/A $40.78 million N/A N/A Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.35 $49.17 million $1.16 4.49

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Clinigen Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clinigen Group (Get Rating)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Services and Products divisions. The company provides a set of niche and high value services to pharma and biotech clients prior to product launch. It also provides access to critical medicines around the world for patients with unmet needs. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of specialist medicines to service the needs of healthcare professionals and their patients in both licensed and unlicensed markets. Further, it offers Nortriptyline Colonis for the treatment of depressive disorder; Metformin Colonis for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Magnesium Chewable Tablets, an oral magnesium supplements for the treatment of patients with chronic magnesium loss; Iloprost, a concentrate for solution for infusion; Glycopyrronium Bromide, an oral solution for the treatment of severe sialorrhoea; Acetylcysteine, an oral solution for the treatment of respiratory disorders associated with thick, viscous, and mucus hypersecretion; Cardioxane that protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines; Ethyol, which protect against the harmful effects of chemotherapy medications and radiation treatment; Proleukin for the treatment of kidney cancer; Imukin that is used in chronic granulomatous disease; Totect, a dexrazoxane product; Foscavir, an anti-virals that work by stopping viruses from multiplying in number; and Savene, which is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

About Voestalpine (Get Rating)

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headqu

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.