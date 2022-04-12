Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 54,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,904. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

