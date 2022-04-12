Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of GLQ opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

