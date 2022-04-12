CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $196.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CL King lowered CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.13.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $174.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.