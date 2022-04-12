CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) versus Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CMC Materials and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 0 5 3 0 2.38 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88

CMC Materials currently has a consensus target price of $186.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.54%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -5.91% 22.85% 9.68% Navitas Semiconductor N/A -480.74% -19.41%

Risk & Volatility

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMC Materials and Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.20 billion 4.16 -$68.58 million ($2.50) -69.88 Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 41.41 -$152.68 million N/A N/A

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment develops, produces, and sells chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals; and develops and manufactures consumable products for cleaning advanced probe cards and test sockets. The Performance Materials segment provides pipeline and industrial materials comprising polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission, valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment; and routine and emergency maintenance services, as well as training services. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services; and engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

