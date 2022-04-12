CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

