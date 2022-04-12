CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,741,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

