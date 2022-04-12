Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Lowered to €60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.