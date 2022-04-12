Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 11,300.0% in March

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 11,300.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCHGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.48) to GBX 3,130 ($40.79) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,276.54.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

