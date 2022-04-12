Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 134,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,039. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

