Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 3.8%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 15,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 795,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 235,903 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

